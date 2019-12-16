Michigan Family Holds On To 141-Year-Old Fruitcake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's one thing to pass down family recipes as an heirloom; it's another to save what the recipe made. A Michigan family is keeping a 141-year-old fruitcake. Apparently, they do last. It was kept to honor Fidelia Ford, an ancestor who baked it in 1878. Sadly, this cake does not set a record. The Detroit News says that belongs to a cake found in an Egyptian tomb some 4,000 years old. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.