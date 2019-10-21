Unusual Radar Activity Discovered At Minnesota Wildlife Refuge

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service got worried after they saw unusual radar activity at the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota. Thinking it might be a fire, they called the sheriff and fire department. But they quickly realized it was not an emergency. What the radar had picked up was 600,000 ducks that had been disturbed by some people in airboats on the lake. The ducks flapped around until they could go back into the water. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.