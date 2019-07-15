Bringing The World Home To You

New Jersey Restaurant To Cater To Pizza Crust Lovers

July 15, 2019

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Think for a minute about the dizzying number of pizza crust options - thin crust, thick crust, stuffed crust, gluten-free crust. A restaurant in New Jersey is taking it one step further. Later this month, they'll start selling literally just crust. Villa Italian Kitchen says they know that the crust is everyone's favorite part of the pizza. And yes, maybe, but at the risk of offending crust-lovers, isn't that what breadsticks are for? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

