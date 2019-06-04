Bringing The World Home To You

Remember The Pogo Stick? It's Back — Move Over Electric Scooter

Published June 4, 2019 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe you've heard that a handful of American cities have been overtaken by electric scooters. But if scooting your way from point A to point B doesn't capture your real spirit, I give you the pogo stick. No joke - a startup called Cangoroo plans to deploy pogo sticks in Sweden this summer, after that, in London and San Francisco. They're promoting the added fitness element and, of course, the statement it makes, because nothing says I have arrived like a pogo stick. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
