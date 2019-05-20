Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Has A Plan For Everything — Including Your Love Life

By Matthew S. Schwartz
Published May 20, 2019 at 7:51 AM EDT
A comedian wondered on Twitter: Does Elizabeth Warren have a plan to fix my love life? To the amazement and delight of many, the presidential contender promised to "figure this out."
From student loan debt to unaffordable housing to the opioid crisis, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has developed a reputation for having a policy plan for everything.

That prompted comedian Ashley Nicole Black to wonder in a tweet on Saturday, "Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?"

Black did not expect to receive a response, which came one day later.

"DM me and let's figure this out," the Massachusetts senator responded.

"I am deceased," Black responded. And the Twitterverse went crazy.

"This is the most magical thing I've ever seen happen on this website or anywhere," writer Katie MacBride said. "It is the literal opposite of the presidential twitter we've had for the past two and a half years and I could not be any more here for it."

The specifics of Warren's love plan have yet to be publicly announced. Jaded political observers might even surmise that there isno love plan, and that Warren's tweet was merely a ploy for attention.

Nonetheless, Warren's admirers were swayed by her willingness to play along.

"Most days I am fairly content to be a Canadian, but this morning I wish I could elect you," wrote actress Miranda Duffy.

"How effin' awesome is this?!" tweeted writer Annie Fox. "A POTUS with a heart, a mind, a sense of humor and two X chromosomes. Yes! We are so ready for this!"

And it wasn't just liberals who found Warren's tweet endearing. "As a longtime vocal Repub in Hollywood, she is slowly winning me over..." wrote Lana Walker, who works in media relations.

According to a Fox News poll, Warren is currently one of the leading Democratic contenders, polling in third, with 9% — behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17%; and former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads the poll with 35%.

If Warren's secret plan to find affection doesn't work out for Black, the comedian might try having a first date recorded by NPR. Those almost always lead to marriage.

