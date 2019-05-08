PHOTOS: A New Addition To The Royal Baby Album

That doesn't mean the Windsors traditionally have kept their baby pictures secret.
From great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, the world has seen photos of multiple generations of Archie's relatives during their early days of life.
The images also provide a fascinating look at how little infant clothing has changed over the past century or so: lots and lots of frills, ruffles and bonnets.
Chuckle at the cherubic cheeks, coo at the button noses and compare the royals to see which one was the cutest baby.
Corrected: May 8, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous caption on this story incorrectly said that Elizabeth II's husband, Phillip, did not have the title Duke of Edinburgh in 1950. He received that title when they were married in 1947. In addition, another caption called Prince Charles' then-wife, Diana, Duchess of Wales. Her title was Princess of Wales.