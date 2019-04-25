Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Federal Court Rules That Michigan's Congressional Map Was Unfairly Gerrymandered

Michigan Radio | By Cheyna Roth
Published April 25, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT
A 2015 photo of the interior of the statehouse dome in Lansing, Mich. A federal court has ruled that the state's congressional map and some state legislative districts were unfairly gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
A 2015 photo of the interior of the statehouse dome in Lansing, Mich. A federal court has ruled that the state's congressional map and some state legislative districts were unfairly gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

Updated at 5 p.m. ET

A federal court in Michigan says that the state's Republican-controlled legislature unfairly drew some of Michigan's state legislative and U.S. House district lines and that a divided government will have to come up with new boundaries.

A panel of three judges said that 27 of 34 challenged districts diluted the weight of people's votes and that every challenged district is unconstitutional.

"This court joins the growing chorus of federal courts that have, in recent years, held that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional," the judges said in their opinion.

The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Michigan. The group said that Republicans had drawn political district lines to disadvantage Democrats, bringing out emails that the court says show a deliberate attempt by Republicans to ensure their party continued to have a majority in government.

One email said, "we need for legal and PR purposes a good looking map that [does] not look like an obvious gerrymander." The court also pointed to another email that said the proposed map "protects all nine [Republican] incumbents and it looks good."

The court said of the district maps, "the Enacted Plan gives Republicans a strong, systematic, and durable structural advantage in Michigan's elections and decidedly discriminates against Democrats."

Now, lawmakers in the GOP-controlled legislature will have to go back to the drawing board to come up with new lines for those districts that are agreeable to Michigan's Democratic governor. The court says the legislature must pass and the governor must sign into law new maps by Aug. 1; otherwise the court will draw the new maps itself.

"The court's ruling confirms that these Michigan state House and Senate and U.S. congressional districts are unconstitutional," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.

Republicans vowed to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, which could issue a stay pending a decision this summer on two partisan redistricting cases before it.

Last fall, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure that reduces the legislature's power to draw lines that favor one party over another. That process will affect the round of redistricting that will take place after the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

NPRNPR News
Cheyna Roth
Before becoming the newest Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network, Cheyna Roth was an attorney. She spent her days fighting it out in court as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Ionia County. Eventually, Cheyna took her investigative and interview skills and moved on to journalism. She got her masters at Michigan State University and was a documentary filmmaker, podcaster, and freelance writer before finding her home with NPR. Very soon after joining MPRN, Cheyna started covering the 2016 presidential election, chasing after Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and all their surrogates as they duked it out for Michigan. Cheyna also focuses on the Legislature and criminal justice issues for MPRN. Cheyna is obsessively curious, a passionate storyteller, and an occasional backpacker. Follow her on Twitter at @Cheyna_R
See stories by Cheyna Roth
More Stories