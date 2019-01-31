Productivity Tool Helps Procrastinators Working From Home Stay On Task

Bringing The World Home To You

Published January 31, 2019 at 6:34 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And I will admit to you, sometimes I procrastinate. It can be especially hard if you're working from home and there's no one there to hold your feet to the fire, which is where this thing called Focusmate comes in. The program pairs you up with another procrastinator online for 50-minute virtual working sessions. According to The Boston Globe, you just introduce yourself, state your goals and then get to work on your respective stuff. Productive? Maybe. Creepy? Absolutely. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
