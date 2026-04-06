Alamance County Board of Commissioners delays contentious landfill vote

Alamance County Commissioners delayed a vote on Monday over a controversial request for a new landfill.

Property owner Kenneth Phillippie wants to establish a 99-acre landfill in the southern part of the county. It would be for things like vegetation and trees, as well as what’s called inert debris, such as concrete and soil. Officials say the proposal could help as Alamance County continues to experience growth.

But the board chose to delay voting on a permit for the landfill after several residents voiced their opposition, citing safety and environmental concerns.

“I think, like a number of the matters that come before this body, we need to think about these things in a more deliberative fashion. Whether we ultimately approve the landfill application or not, I want to think about it,” said Commissioner Ed Priola.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners will discuss the landfill application again at its next meeting on April 20.