Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

You May Be Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Chesapeake, Va.

Published October 11, 2018 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Say you're a parent, and you still like dressing up on Halloween. Your kid's dressing up as Luke Skywalker. And so you decide, for fun, you're going to go as Princess Leia. Well, I would just not do that in Chesapeake, Va., a city law there says anyone over age 12 who engages in, quote, "the activity commonly known as trick-or-treat" could face a $100 fine or up to six months in jail. Maybe I'd be OK with this if they let me take my candy with me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories