Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

White House Taps Former Fox News Executive For Senior Communications Job

By Sarah McCammon,
Sarah McCammon
Published July 5, 2018 at 1:11 PM EDT
Bill Shine resigned as co-president of Fox News in May 2017 in the aftermath of sexual harassment scandals at Fox that led to high-profile departures.
Bill Shine resigned as co-president of Fox News in May 2017 in the aftermath of sexual harassment scandals at Fox that led to high-profile departures.

Former Fox News co-President Bill Shine has been named White House deputy chief of staff for communications and assistant to the president, the White House announced Thursday.

Fox News announced Shine's resignation from the network in May 2017 in the aftermath of sexual harassment scandals at Fox that led to the departure of Chairman Roger Ailes and host Bill O'Reilly. As NPR's David Folkenflik has reported, Shine was never accused of harassment, but women at the network alleged that Shine was aware of inappropriate behavior at Fox News and failed to properly address it. Shine denied those allegations.

The White House has been without a communications director since longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks left in March.

Hicks stepped in last August after a series of shake-ups within the White House press and communications staffs. She had replaced Anthony Scaramucci, whose short-lived but memorable stint as White House communications director came to an end after he gave an expletive-filled interview to The New Yorker.

Shine will join a communications team that has, like the rest of the Trump administration, seen substantial turnover. Press secretary Sean Spicer resigned in July 2017, just six months into the Trump administration.

Current press secretary Sarah Sanders has come under increasing scrutiny in the wake of President Trump's zero-tolerance policy for illegal crossings on the southern U.S. border. She reportedly requested temporary Secret Service protection after she was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia and said her family had received threats.

Media correspondent David Folkenflik contributed to this report.

The pick of Shine is likely to invite its own controversy, given the cloud surrounding his exit from Fox News. Shine is accused by several women, including some in lawsuits, of facilitating misconduct by former Fox CEO Roger Ailes and then deflecting their allegations or concerns. Shine also denied knowing anything about Ailes's misconduct. (Ailes denied all such allegations until his death in 2017.)

In addition, Shine is known to be close to Fox News personality and Trump booster and friend Sean Hannity.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon worked for Iowa Public Radio as Morning Edition Host from January 2010 until December 2013.
See stories by Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
More Stories