Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cat Found After 14 Years

Published March 21, 2018 at 5:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Florida man named Perry Martin got a call the other day with good news. The veterinarian said his cat T2 had been found. Mr. Martin said impossible. T2 had been dead for 14 years. He escaped during a hurricane in 2004 and never came back. But sure enough, a microchip confirmed it was him. He had been on the street and was brought into The Humane League. Mr. Martin recognized the cat immediately. A little older, he said, kind of like me. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories