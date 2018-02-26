Indonesian President Joko Widodo Is A Huge Metal Head

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MASTER OF PUPPETS")

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a fact you probably didn't know. Indonesia's president is a huge metalhead. President Joko Widodo is so into heavy metal that when the Danish prime minister was visiting last fall, he presented him with a signed, limited-edition vinyl box set from Metallica. Ethics officials said the gift belonged to the state. So to avoid any conflict of interest, the Indonesian president has paid about $800 to keep the albums for himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.