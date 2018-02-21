Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

'Today In 1968' Replays A Historic Year — On Twitter

By Kat Chow,
Danny NettCandice KortkampLori Todd
Published February 21, 2018 at 6:00 AM EST
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists to protest the inequity and discrimination that black people in the U.S. face.
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists to protest the inequity and discrimination that black people in the U.S. face.

There's no question that 1968 was a pivotal year in civil rights history. In 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated as he stood on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis; the Fair Housing Act was passed; two U.S. athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, took a stand and raised their fists in a monumental salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics; and Star Trek aired the first intergalactic and interracial on-screen kiss. All this, while the U.S. was embroiled in the Vietnam War.

Now, 50 years later, a team of NPR research librarians, social media producers and reporters are capturing those moments and more with our Twitter project, @todayin1968. Through that account, we'll tweet news and articles from 1968 as if it were all happening today. In addition to major events, we'll share "everyday" parts of life — like the change in price for stamps or Billboard hits.

This is a revival of NPR's project from five years ago, @todayin1963.

Follow along on Twitter as we rediscover 1968. Let us know if there are any key dates, events or people that we should be on the lookout for. Send us a tweet at @todayin1968.

Here are some tweets from @todayin1968:

NPR interns Kevin Garcia and Kumari Devarajan are also contributing to @Todayin1968's research.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Kat Chow
See stories by Kat Chow
Danny Nett
See stories by Danny Nett
Candice Kortkamp
Lori Todd
See stories by Lori Todd
More Stories