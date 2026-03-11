Lady Bird Johnson's trailblazing 1964 journey through the South. Plus, affordable housing plans for Orange County.

0:01:00

Shannon McKenna Schmidt explores the history of Lady Bird Johnson's 1964 whistle stop campaign tour

In 1964, Lady Bird Johnson became the first First Lady to take a prominent role in campaigning for her husband’s presidential election. Her whistle stop tour on a train called the Lady Bird Special traveled through eight Southern states, after the passage of the Civil Rights Act. We talk to the author of a new book about Johnson’s tour, “You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her.”

Shannon McKenna Schmidt, historical researcher and author of “You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her”

0:33:00

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County seeks to address growing affordable housing needs

Buying a home in Orange County is becoming increasingly prohibitive. Housing prices are on the rise, as wages stagnate. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is working to address a growing need for affordable housing throughout the county and particularly in Chapel Hill.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired February 23, 2026.

Jennifer Player, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County