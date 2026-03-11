Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Lady Bird Johnson's trailblazing 1964 journey through the South. Plus, affordable housing plans for Orange County.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

0:01:00

Shannon McKenna Schmidt explores the history of Lady Bird Johnson's 1964 whistle stop campaign tour

In 1964, Lady Bird Johnson became the first First Lady to take a prominent role in campaigning for her husband’s presidential election. Her whistle stop tour on a train called the Lady Bird Special traveled through eight Southern states, after the passage of the Civil Rights Act. We talk to the author of a new book about Johnson’s tour, “You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her.”

Shannon McKenna Schmidt, historical researcher and author of “You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign Train and the Women Who Rode with Her”

0:33:00

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County seeks to address growing affordable housing needs

Buying a home in Orange County is becoming increasingly prohibitive. Housing prices are on the rise, as wages stagnate. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is working to address a growing need for affordable housing throughout the county and particularly in Chapel Hill.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired February 23, 2026.

Jennifer Player, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
