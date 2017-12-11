Bringing The World Home To You

Work Harder As Batman

Published December 11, 2017 at 5:16 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a key to productivity. An experiment studied 6-year-olds who were asked to do some repetitive tasks. The kids worked harder and were more focused when they pretended to be someone else. Those who would make believe that they were Batman or Dora the Explorer got the job done. Those who focused on themselves took lots of breaks. We have no word how soon grown-up workplaces will be encouraging employees to don costumes and take on a new identity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

