Trump lashes out at NATO after countries decline to help in Iran

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Joe Kent, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned over his opposition to the war in Iran. He had backed President Trump because Trump vowed not to get involved in new wars in the Middle East.