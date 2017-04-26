Bringing The World Home To You

Nobody's Seen The Loch Ness Monster Lately

Published April 26, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're reporting this morning on a mystery in Scotland. Nessie, better known as the Loch Ness Monster, was spotted reportedly eight times and 2016. But for the past eight months - nothing. Nessie is known to inhabit a Scottish lake. She's been photographed - maybe. Some say people are actually snapping photos of seals. Regardless, Gary Campbell who manages the sightings register is worried Nessie has disappeared. She is now officially a missing monster. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
