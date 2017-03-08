Bringing The World Home To You

The Multigenerational Fight Against North Dakota Parking Meters

Published March 8, 2017 at 5:30 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One lesson of politics is that no fight is ever over. There's a multi-generational fight over parking meters in North Dakota. In 1948, Howard Henry got a parking ticket and struck back in the way you can in a democracy, spearheading a movement to have parking meters banned. Sixty-nine years later, Governor Doug Burgum wants to lift that ban. Businesses want drivers to move their cars, allowing others to park. But Mr. Henry's granddaughter is still opposed to the meters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
