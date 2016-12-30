Robert Hulseman Dies At 84, Created Red Solo Cup

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're at a New Year's Eve party drinking from a red Solo cup, maybe honor Robert Hulseman. The inventor of the red Solo cup has died at 84. Mr. Hulseman designed the plastic cup decades ago, working in his dad's paper container company. His family tells the Chicago Tribune he knew every employee's name and went to Catholic mass every Sunday. Who knew, among other things, he would inspire a Toby Keith party song?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RED SOLO CUP")

TOBY KEITH: (Singing) Red Solo cup, I fill you up.

