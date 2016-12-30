Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NC Judge Puts GOP Changes To Election Boards On Hold

WFAE | By Michael Tomsic,
Michael Tomsic
Published December 30, 2016 at 2:15 PM EST
Of the 1,400 registered voters in Marshville, only about 360 submitted their ballots.
Of the 1,400 registered voters in Marshville, only about 360 submitted their ballots.

A Wake County judge has put a law on hold that would change the balance of power on state and county election boards. Governor-elect Roy Cooper sued Republican lawmakers over that law, which they passed in special session two weeks ago.

For years, the boards have been set up so the governor's party gets to sway close votes. But lawmakers added members to the boards so that they'd be evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. That change would prevent Cooper's Democratic Party from having the tie-breaking power the governor's party traditionally gets.

In addition, lawmakers would take some of the governor's power to appoint members. Under the new law, the legislature and the governor would split appointments to the state board.  

Cooper filed a lawsuit in Wake County alleging the changes violate the separation of powers principle in the state constitution. Cooper argues the law prevents the executive branch from carrying out one of its core functions, since the elections board is an executive agency.  

Wake County Judge Donald Stephens issued an order preventing the law from taking effect while the case continues. 

In a statement, Cooper says, “A tie on a partisan vote would accomplish what many Republicans want: making it harder for North Carolinians to vote.”

Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger responds that North Carolinians deserve an election system “without the taint of partisanship.”

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit .

Michael Tomsic
Michael Tomsic became a full-time reporter for WFAE in August 2012. Before that, he reported for the station as a freelancer and intern while he finished his senior year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Heââ
See stories by Michael Tomsic
Michael Tomsic
Michael Tomsic covers health care, voting rights, NASCAR, peach-shaped water towers and everything in between. He drivesWFAE'shealth care coverage through a partnership with NPR and Kaiser Health News. He became a full-time reporter forWFAEin August 2012. Before that, he reported for the station as a freelancer and intern while he finished his senior year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He interned with Weekends on All Things Considered in Washington, D.C., where he contributed to the show’s cover stories, produced interviews withNasand BranfordMarsalis, and reported a story about a surge of college graduates joining the military. AtUNC, he was the managing editor of the student radio newscast, Carolina Connection. He got his start in public radio as an intern withWHQRin Wilmington, N.C., where he grew up.