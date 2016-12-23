Bringing The World Home To You

A Holiday Tradition: David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

By David Sedaris
Published December 23, 2016 at 4:40 AM EST
An elf with snow and trees

Think you're stressed out during the holidays? Try being one of Santa's helpers.

Turns out being surrounded by children, tinsel and merriment isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Humorist David Sedaris wrote about the downside of holiday joy in a collection of fanciful stories based on his experiences called the Santaland Diaries. Once again, here's Sedaris reading from his essay as a somewhat-flawed Macy's department store elf named Crumpet.

Click the play button to hear this holiday tradition.

