Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Plant Discovery Named After Jimi Hendrix

Published December 16, 2016 at 7:01 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Amazing the things music can inspire.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VOODOO CHILD")

JIMI HENDRIX: (Singing) 'Cause I'm a voodoo child.

GREENE: This is "Voodoo Child," Jimi Hendrix. It was playing when Mark Dodero, a former grad student at San Diego State, discovered a plant - not an extraordinary plant - has pink flowers, dies in the summer. Its very existence is threatened by farming. No clear connection to Jimi Hendrix, except that's what was playing, so the plant is officially Dudleya hendrixii - Hendrix's live forever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories