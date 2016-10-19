Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Phil Chess, Co-Founder Of Chess Records, Dies At 95

By Andrew Limbong
Published October 19, 2016 at 5:29 PM EDT
From left to right, Chess Records co-founder Phil Chess, R&B singer Etta James and record producer Ralph Bass in Chicago at Chess Records Studios in 1960.
From left to right, Chess Records co-founder Phil Chess, R&B singer Etta James and record producer Ralph Bass in Chicago at Chess Records Studios in 1960.

Phil Chess, co-founder of the iconic Chicago blues and rock 'n' roll label Chess Records, died Wednesday in Tucson, Ariz. He was 95.

Phil and his brother, Leonard Chess, emigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1928. Chess Records biographer Nadine Cohodas told their story to NPR in 2000.

"It was a scrappy kind of existence," Cohodas said of the Chess brothers' early years in Chicago. "Their father was very determined and he opened a junk shop, as did many other immigrants from Eastern Europe."

The Chess brothers weren't keen on that idea. They started a nightclub, then eventually got into the record business — and so, in 1950, Chess Records was born.

The Chess Records roster included Etta James, Howlin' Wolf, Ike Turner, Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy and Chuck Berry — all black musicians, which wasn't always an easy sell on radio in the 1950s. Cohodas said in 2000 that running a record label in the mid-20th century required real mobility.

"The bulk of their trade was really jukeboxes and in taverns and shops and that sort of thing," Cohodas said. "You simply had to get out on the road, thousands of miles, days and days and days with your car full of records to drop off to every distributor, every disc jockey, to try to see if you could interest them in playing the music."

So Phil and Leonard Chess hit the road to get disc jockeys to play songs like "Rocket 88." That record, credited to Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats (a.k.a. Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm) is often called the first true rock 'n' roll single. Many more of the songs Chess produced and released were eventually covered by the world's biggest white rock bands — like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

The Chess brothers ended up selling the label in 1969, and Leonard died later that year. But Phil Chess lived to see the records they put out and the artists they championed become part of music history.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsAll Things Considered
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter and producer for NPR's Arts Desk, where he reports, produces, and mixes arts and culture pieces of all kinds. Previously, he was a producer and director for Tell Me More. He originally started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
More Stories