The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Violence and American politics. Response to Charlie Kirk killing, murder of Iryna Zarutska in CLT.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:59 PM EDT
North Carolina Republicans said Thursday they intend to introduce a criminal justice package later this month in response to the August slaying of Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail car. Here, Speaker of the House Destin Hall stands at the podium, flanked by Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger on the left and Michael Whatley, a Republican candidate for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, on the right. Whatley is standing behind a photo of Zarutska.
Adam Wagner
/
N.C. Newsroom
0:01:00

The North Carolina News Roundup

Violence is at the forefront of American politics: Charlie Kirk killed at an on-campus rally in Utah. Iryna Zarutska, murdered on a train in Charlotte.

North Carolina elected officials respond, and our panel offers perspective.

Guests
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE in Charlotte

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
