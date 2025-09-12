NC News Roundup: Violence and American politics. Response to Charlie Kirk killing, murder of Iryna Zarutska in CLT.

0:01:00

The North Carolina News Roundup

Violence is at the forefront of American politics: Charlie Kirk killed at an on-campus rally in Utah. Iryna Zarutska, murdered on a train in Charlotte.

North Carolina elected officials respond, and our panel offers perspective.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Ely Portillo, executive editor, WFAE in Charlotte