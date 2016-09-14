Bringing The World Home To You

Oxford English Dictionary Updates With 6 Dahl Words

Published September 14, 2016 at 6:29 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory," "James And The Giant Peach" - just two titles by the children's author Roald Dahl. He would've turned 100 this week, and the Oxford English Dictionary is celebrating by adding six new words and expressions from Dahl's writing. You will recognize golden ticket, Oompa Loompa, scrumdiddlyumptious. And then there's the word for eccentric plots and gruesome humor, Dahlesque. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
