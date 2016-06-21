Bringing The World Home To You

The Politics Of Silicon Valley's Elite

Published June 21, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, onJune 13, 2016. (Gabrielle Lurie/AFP/Getty Images)
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, onJune 13, 2016. (Gabrielle Lurie/AFP/Getty Images)

Apple CEO Tim Cook will hold a fundraiser with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan next week, according to an article published by Politico. The news comes days after Apple’s decision to pull its financial and technical support for the upcoming Republican National Convention, citing previous inflammatory comments made by the party’s presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Facebook board member Peter Thiel – in the news after it was revealed that he financed Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker – is now being criticized for his position as a Donald Trump delegate.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Edmund Lee of Recode for a deeper look at Silicon Valley and its politics.

Guest

Edmund Lee, managing editor of Recode. He tweets @edmundlee.

