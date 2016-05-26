Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bella And Max Are Top Dog Names In New York City

Published May 26, 2016 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. My pet's name is a mouthful, Maggie Lily The Circus Cat - and she is. But if you want a dog to respond to you in New York City, try calling Bella, Max. The city's health department keeps track of registered dog names. And those two are at the top of the list, Bella shooting to the top after the "Twilight" series, apparently. Other names - Bean, Potato, Primrose, Snoopy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories