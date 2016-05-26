Bella And Max Are Top Dog Names In New York City

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. My pet's name is a mouthful, Maggie Lily The Circus Cat - and she is. But if you want a dog to respond to you in New York City, try calling Bella, Max. The city's health department keeps track of registered dog names. And those two are at the top of the list, Bella shooting to the top after the "Twilight" series, apparently. Other names - Bean, Potato, Primrose, Snoopy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.