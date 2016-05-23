Bringing The World Home To You

12-Year-Old Genius Says He's A Normal Kid

Published May 23, 2016 at 6:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with congratulations to California's best known child genius. At age 12, Tanishq Abraham has been accepted to two UC campuses. He spent last year earning three associate degrees. He's been a Mensa member since age 4, appeared on "Conan" and, of course, has given a TED Talk at 9. But Tanishq insists he's just like other kids. He likes playing video games and explaining general relativity to his mom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
