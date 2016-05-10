Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chinese University Incentivizes Students To Be Polite

Published May 10, 2016 at 6:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, you're working really hard today. And I'm not just saying that to be nice. I'd actually like some money. That's essentially how things are going at China's Anhui Normal University. As part of a campuswide effort to teach basic etiquette, students have been told if they are nice to staff at the cafeteria - saying hello, please, thank you or you've worked hard - they get 50 percent off their meal. No word on whether they'll be charged double for being total jerks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories