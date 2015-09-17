Bringing The World Home To You

GOP Presidential Debaters Consider Their Secret Service Code Names

Published September 17, 2015 at 7:27 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the closing moments of the Republican debate, there was time for one more essential question. If elected president, what would be your Secret Service code name? Florida's Marco Rubio chose Gator. Carly Fiorina opted for the Triple Crown Secretariat. Scott Walker's? Harley. And Jeb Bush turned to Donald Trump as he said, ever ready, it's very high-energy, Donald. Trump's dream code name - Humble. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

