Police In Reno, Nevada, Investigate Watermelon Attacks On Cars

Published September 15, 2015 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. This is not funny if it's your car that's being bombarded by watermelons, but maybe someday even the car owners will laugh. Somebody's been lobbing watermelons at a number of cars in Northwest Reno, Nev. Angelique Ybarra reports her car has been attacked on two separate occasions. Now, if you've ever wondered, a watermelon can break your car window and even dent the car, so don't try this at home. But you should've seen what it did to the watermelon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

