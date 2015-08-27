Chinese Action Musical Comes To Denver

A new Chinese action musical is holding its U.S. premiere on a stage in Denver. “Terracotta Warriors 3D” is a live performance piece centered around the story of China’s first emperor, who was buried with an army of clay soldiers. It’s part of an effort to spread Chinese culture around the world. Corey Jones from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports.

Reporter

Corey H. Jones, arts reporter for Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CPRJones.

