University Of Cambridge To Hire Lego Professor

Published June 17, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green, wondering if an ivory tower could be built with Lego blocks. Maybe that's a question for an incoming professor at the University of Cambridge in England. The school is looking to hire a professor of Lego. They got money for the position from the Lego Foundation. Whoever's in the job will lead a research department that studies the role of play in education. Cambridge says the person should already have experience in this, quote, "general field," so I guess that means an adult. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

