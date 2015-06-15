Poker Champion Wins Event By Mistake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Some gamblers say winning isn't luck, it's skill. Christian Pham cannot say that. He won a World Series of Poker event by mistake. The poker championship has multiple games. Pham thought he was going to play no-limit Texas Hold'em. Instead, he signed up for a poker variant called 2-7 Draw Lowball. He'd never played that game, where you try to get the lowest possible hand, but he outlasted 219 other players to win. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.