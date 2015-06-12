Bringing The World Home To You

Buddha Statues Return To Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley

Published June 12, 2015 at 7:12 AM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. For 1,500 years, Buddha statues towered over Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley. In 2001, the Taliban destroyed the statues with explosives. Now the Buddhas have returned in light. A Chinese couple used a 3-D holographic projector to re-create the Buddhas in the cliff faces where they stood for centuries. The Atlantic reports crowds gathered to watch and played music through the night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition