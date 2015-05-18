Bringing The World Home To You

Motorist Uses Fountain As A Free Car Wash

Published May 18, 2015 at 6:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of the creative reuse of a public fountain. The fountain is in Wakefield, England, which is where a man drove his car in circles under the fountain. Of course, there's video of this impromptu free car wash, which continued until a police car drove up. It's not clear if the driver was ticketed, but the officer did slam the motorist in a public statement, saying it was antisocial and inconsiderate behavior at best - a bit of British reserve there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition