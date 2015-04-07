Rain Dampens Marlins' Opening Day

Bringing The World Home To You

Published April 7, 2015 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the Miami Marlins. The team managed a first on opening day. They had a rain delay inside an indoor stadium. More precisely, the Marlins' park has a retractable roof. It started to rain, but the roof was open and didn't close right away. And of course, the team did not have a tarp ready to cover the field because the roof. Finally, the roof was closed and the Marlins got on with losing the game to Atlanta. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

