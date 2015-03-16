Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Word Of Advice To Baseball Players: Sneeze Carefully

Published March 16, 2015 at 6:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some advice for baseball players. Sneeze carefully. This weekend, Toronto Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Pillar strained an oblique muscle during a violent sneeze. Now he's sidelined for a week. And that might not even be the weirdest injury of spring training so far. Other players have gotten hurt this year while hopping out of a truck, tripping on a sprinkler head and also climbing out of a hot tub - my goodness. Be careful and gesundheit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition