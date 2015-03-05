Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ohio House Votes To Make 'Hang On Sloopy' State's Rock Song

Published March 5, 2015 at 7:15 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, bringing you what could be the official rock song of Ohio. "Hang On Sloopy" - heard here by The McCoys - has been a crowd favorite at Ohio State University games ever since the school's marching band first performed it in 1965. Yesterday, the Ohio House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill making the song official, and hang on - it still has to pass the state Senate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition