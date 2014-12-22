Bringing The World Home To You

North Korea Has Severe Internet Outage After Days Of Instability

Published December 22, 2014 at 5:50 PM EST

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Late this morning North Korea's limited connection to the Internet went down completely and is still unavailable. That's according to Internet monitors in the U.S. The security firm CloudFlare is tracking North Korean routers and tells NPR there is no traffic coming or going from the Internet there.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

It's unclear what caused this outage. The State Department did not confirm the blackout when asked about it earlier today. CloudFlare's CEO, Matthew Prince, says an Internet shutdown does not necessarily mean an outside attack. He says North Koreans could have taken its own servers off-line or this could be a poorly-timed router outage. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

