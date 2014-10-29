Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Court Tells 'Naked Rambler' There Are Other Forms Of Expression

Published October 29, 2014 at 6:18 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a ruling in the case of the Naked Rambler. Stephen Gough is a 55-year-old former British marine who's twice walked the length of Britain wearing, yeah, little more than a backpack. He's been arrested more than 30 times for appearing nude, including once while leaving prison. So he filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights, arguing freedom of expression. His case did not go well. The court ruled that, quote, "he has other ways of expressing his opinion." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition