Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dallas Cowboys Print NFL Post-Season Tickets

Published August 4, 2014 at 6:44 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. It's barely August and the NFL preseason is underway. But the Dallas Cowboys are moving faster than that - Cowboys are already in the postseason. When season-ticket holders receive their tickets to all the regular games this week, they'll also get a sheet of tickets for the playoffs - ambitious. Fans in Philly, New York and Washington will remind you Dallas has not made the playoffs in the past four years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition