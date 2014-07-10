Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Duke Bourbon Raises Challenge From University

Published July 10, 2014 at 7:20 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Selling American whiskey is all about marketing. You can buy bottles with scenes of prohibition or that evoke the old West, and you may someday see a bottle featuring the image of John Wayne. The actor was known as the duke, and his heirs wants to call their product Duke Bourbon. The only problem is an objection from Duke University - no relation. The school has raised a legal challenge, contending the whiskey would tarnish the Duke name. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition