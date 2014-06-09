Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

'All The Way' Wins Tony Award For Best Play

By The Associated Press
Published June 9, 2014 at 1:48 PM EDT

Robert Schenkkan’s “All The Way” has won the Tony Award for best play.

Starring Bryan Cranston, the play focuses on President Lyndon B. Johnson’s first year in office and explores both his fight for re-election and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Cranston, the former “Breaking Bad” star also nabbed the Tony for best lead actor in a play in his Broadway debut.

Also, after years of helping hand out Tony Awards to others, Neil Patrick Harris finally has one of his own.

The Emmy Award-winning “How I Met Your Mother” star won his first Tony on Sunday for playing a German male transsexual rock singer in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Other winners include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” which won the best new musical Tony Award and Jessie Mueller who received the best lead actress in a musical Tony for playing the title character in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press