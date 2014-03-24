Elephant Trio Escapes Missouri Circus

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

There might be an elephant in the room, or three in a parking lot. That's what circus-goers in St. Charles County, Missouri saw this weekend. A trio of elephants escaped. The trunked bandits got spooked by a loud noise and ran into the parking lot, meandering between cars and leaving a few dented. Handlers tried to corral the animals using pretzels. They finally rounded them up. The elephants, we're told, were not injured, but they were given the night off.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.