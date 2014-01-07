Bringing The World Home To You

Detroit Barber Fails To Break Haircut Record

Published January 7, 2014 at 7:07 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

It's actually not that surprising that Detroit barber Brian "B-Dogg" Price did not get enough volunteers to help him break the record for most haircuts in one hour. The current record is 34. And would you like a haircut that took less than two minutes? Still, it would be free, so he's reached out to churches and shelters for volunteers for another run at the record this spring. The barber plans to use two electric clippers simultaneously.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

