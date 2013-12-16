Bringing The World Home To You

Video For Canadian Beer Pong Goes Viral

Published December 16, 2013 at 7:35 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with another edition of we don't like to laugh at our neighbors to the north, but... This time, Canadian beer pong. Picture an air hockey table and at each end, holes for cups of beer. Shoot the puck into one of your opponent's cups, and he has to drink the contents. The guys who invented the game posted an image of their table over the weekend. It went viral.

The caption read, quote, "Alco-hockey: Canadian variation of beer pong. I am inventor of this. I am drunk. I am Canadian." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

