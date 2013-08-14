Bringing The World Home To You

Brazilian Soccer Team Is Full Of Stars

Published August 14, 2013 at 7:34 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

What do John Lennon, Michael Jackson and Mahatma Gandhi have in common? You guessed it: They all play for the same Brazilian soccer team. The team is Atletico Goianiense. They just signed a striker named Carlos Adriano Souza Cruz. He's better known as Adriano Michael Jackson for his smooth celebration dances. Brazilian players often go by nicknames, even putting them on their jerseys. Just ask national team player Hulk. He's the one who looks like actor Lou Ferrigno.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

