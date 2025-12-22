Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The USPS has changed the way mail is postmarked. Learn how to make your gift count in 2025.

Federal judge orders ICE to hold bond hearing for detained asylum seeker in Charlotte

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 22, 2025 at 2:46 PM EST
The North Carolina Department of Homeland Security
Google maps
The North Carolina Department of Homeland Security

A federal judge in Charlotte has ruled that immigration officials violated a man’s due process rights when they detained him and ordered that he be immediately given a bond hearing.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully detained Mostafa Said last month. Said is an asylum seeker from Egypt.

Court records show Said entered the U.S. last year through the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Border Patrol initially detained him and later released him on humanitarian parole while his asylum case moved forward.

Last month, Said was arrested in Charlotte during a routine ICE check-in and transferred to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Judge Cogburn ordered immigration officials to hold a bond hearing for Said within 48 hours. As of Monday, there was no word on whether that hearing had taken place.

Said has no criminal record. His asylum case is not scheduled to be heard until 2027.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger
More Stories